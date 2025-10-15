Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of RVMD stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $62.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.
Insider Activity
In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 13,411 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $614,492.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,798.38. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $210,410.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,823.38. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,033 shares of company stock worth $7,242,708. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Revolution Medicines Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
