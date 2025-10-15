Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Insider Activity

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 13,411 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $614,492.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,798.38. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $210,410.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,823.38. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,033 shares of company stock worth $7,242,708. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.