Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 5,956 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,215,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,156,000 after acquiring an additional 146,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,451,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,642,000 after acquiring an additional 79,708 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,107,000 after acquiring an additional 242,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,078,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,207.26. This represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,423.36. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

