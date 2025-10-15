Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 8,125 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,427.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.76 million, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarun Lal acquired 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $251,955.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,955.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

