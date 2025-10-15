Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,842 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $718,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 473.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 132,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 109,106 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000.

Carter’s Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of CRI stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Carter’s Cuts Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $585.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carter’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.