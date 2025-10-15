Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,489 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.9% during the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 707,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $345,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 49.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,921.60. This represents a 11.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.