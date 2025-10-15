Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 6,306 Shares of Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE KSS opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. Kohl’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

