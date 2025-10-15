Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Get ExlService alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 48.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Up 0.5%

ExlService stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The business had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.