Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $364,386.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,038.29. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,681 shares of company stock valued at $163,863,761. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $708.65 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $749.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

