Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $149,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,282,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,257.72. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,225 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

