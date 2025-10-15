NuScale Power Corporation $SMR Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 9.1% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 26.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

SMR opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. NuScale Power Corporation has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.02.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,654,282.56. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,048,847 shares of company stock worth $606,761,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMR. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

