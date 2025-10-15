Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 17.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Owens Corning by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $123.23 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $153.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.31.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

