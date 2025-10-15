Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.