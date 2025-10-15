Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.70.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

