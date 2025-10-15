PVH Corp. $PVH Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 15.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,284,000 after acquiring an additional 807,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 76.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 79.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 245,740 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in PVH by 33.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 588,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 148,103 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.56.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.