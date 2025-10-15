RMG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 365 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 221,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,681 shares of company stock worth $163,863,761. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0%

META opened at $708.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $749.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

