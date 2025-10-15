Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 961.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Rollins by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 1.5%

ROL stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

