Sachetta LLC Sells 425 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sachetta LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,241,000 after purchasing an additional 192,068 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.70.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

