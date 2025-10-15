San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.95 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.5% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 133,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,390,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 22.1% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
