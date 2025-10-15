Seamount Financial Group Inc. Acquires 601 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $364,386.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,038.29. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,681 shares of company stock valued at $163,863,761. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $925.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0%

META opened at $708.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $749.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

