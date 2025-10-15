Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,263.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Zacks Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $29.18.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

