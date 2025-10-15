SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $41.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). The company had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.53% and a negative net margin of 177.64%.The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

