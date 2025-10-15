Solitude Financial Services Has $3.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.70.

Shares of JPM opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.11 and a 200-day moving average of $277.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $830.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

