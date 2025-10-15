Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 15,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 17,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southern Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $109.88.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO stock opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $136.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,700. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,228 shares of company stock worth $123,102 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.