SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

