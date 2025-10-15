Stone Summit Wealth LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Stone Summit Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $247.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.39 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

