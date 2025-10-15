Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,178 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,595,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,626,000 after purchasing an additional 361,596 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,100,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,682 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,338,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,968,000 after purchasing an additional 846,735 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,748,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,740,000 after purchasing an additional 335,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,780,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,848,000 after purchasing an additional 266,732 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.