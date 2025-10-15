Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Buys 101 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 761 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 804,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,506,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the second quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total value of $372,112.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,016,834.74. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,681 shares of company stock worth $163,863,761. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Meta Platforms Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $708.65 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $749.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
