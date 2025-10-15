Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Buys 101 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 761 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 804,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,506,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the second quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total value of $372,112.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,016,834.74. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,681 shares of company stock worth $163,863,761. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $708.65 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $749.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.