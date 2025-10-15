Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 198,773 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 133,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $513.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.