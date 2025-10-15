Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 0.0%
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
