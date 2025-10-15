Tamboran Resources (TBN) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tamboran Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A -$36.90 million -10.59 Tamboran Resources Competitors $7,753.91 billion $5.78 billion -14.46

Tamboran Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources. Tamboran Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A -7.31% -6.28% Tamboran Resources Competitors 2.85% 8.69% 3.97%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tamboran Resources has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamboran Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tamboran Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tamboran Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 1 1 3 1 2.67 Tamboran Resources Competitors 482 1780 2000 122 2.40

Tamboran Resources presently has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.18%. As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 22.98%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Tamboran Resources peers beat Tamboran Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

