Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 62.7% in the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.7% during the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the second quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.68.

NASDAQ META opened at $708.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $749.89 and its 200 day moving average is $680.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $364,386.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,038.29. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total value of $372,112.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,016,834.74. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,681 shares of company stock valued at $163,863,761 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

