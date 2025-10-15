Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

