TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA) and Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Head-To-Head Analysis

TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) and Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robert Half has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and Robert Half’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A Robert Half 3.20% 13.00% 6.27%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCTM Kids IT Education $660.42 million 0.05 -$80.36 million N/A N/A Robert Half $5.80 billion 0.57 $251.60 million $1.75 18.63

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and Robert Half”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Robert Half has higher revenue and earnings than TCTM Kids IT Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TCTM Kids IT Education and Robert Half, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCTM Kids IT Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Robert Half 3 4 1 0 1.75

Robert Half has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.99%. Given Robert Half’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robert Half is more favorable than TCTM Kids IT Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Robert Half shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Robert Half shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Robert Half beats TCTM Kids IT Education on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk, and compliance consulting. It offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. Robert Half Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

