The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,801,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 99,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,089 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1,235.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 433,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,567.12. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.83.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $179.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.37.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

