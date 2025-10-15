The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 113.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark & Stuart Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

SJM stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

