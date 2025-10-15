TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 183.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 2.08. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.86.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

