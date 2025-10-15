TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,563 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 53,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Wise Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,123,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,723,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.70.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:JPM opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.11 and a 200 day moving average of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

