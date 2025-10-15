Truist Financial Corp Acquires 20,249 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 836,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 398.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 192,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,012,000 after acquiring an additional 464,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 700,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 117,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,577,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The business had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

