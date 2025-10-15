Truist Financial Corp Buys 140,738 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,738 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $962,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 69,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

