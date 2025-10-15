Truist Financial Corp Buys 95 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 48.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Align Technology by 30.5% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 52,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.94. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $246.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

