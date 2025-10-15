Truist Financial Corp Has $654,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

