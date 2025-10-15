Truist Financial Corp Has $684,000 Stake in StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 943.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $647,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,000. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,985.20. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,460 in the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StepStone Group Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ STEP opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.99 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

View Our Latest Report on STEP

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.