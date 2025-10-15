Truist Financial Corp Purchases 418 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8,352.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after buying an additional 1,434,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,901 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 492,846 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,977,000 after purchasing an additional 470,746 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,179,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

CF opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

