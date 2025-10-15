Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 10.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 178,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 38.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $975.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

