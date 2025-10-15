Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $198.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MOH stock opened at $194.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $151.95 and a 1-year high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.