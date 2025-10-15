US Bancorp DE Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of H. B. Fuller worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 612.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FUL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insider Activity at H. B. Fuller

In other news, VP Joao Magalhaes sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $61,884.69. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,978.35. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

H. B. Fuller stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. H. B. Fuller Company has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $81.03.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.49%. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

