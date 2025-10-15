US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

