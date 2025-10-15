US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,433 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

US Bancorp DE increased its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at $15,122,258. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,408.06. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,254,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

