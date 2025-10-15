US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,608 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 240.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,776,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 86.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,262,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,354,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915,345 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,769,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,738,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

