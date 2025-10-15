US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in UBS Group AG $UBS

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in UBS Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 708,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,953,000 after buying an additional 79,163 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital grew its stake in UBS Group by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 160,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 117,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

UBS opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

